Snowpiercer season 4 episode 4 spoilers: A look at ‘North Star’

After all, early indications suggest that “North Star” will be one of the more interesting and dramatic storylines that we have a chance to see. After all, you’ve got everything from a clandestine mission, multiple factions battling it out, and of course both Big Alice and Snowpiercer being front and center! If the first few episodes were being used to set the table, you can consider this to be where the meal really gets going.

Also, remember that with this being the final season, obviously the stakes are going to be infinitely higher than they’ve been at any other point in the story. That may not be a huge surprise to many of you at this point, but still.

To get a few more details all about what’s coming, remember to check out the full Snowpiercer season 4 episode 4 synopsis:

Big Alice catches up to Snowpiercer; Milius radios them, inviting Layton over; sensing a trap, Layton and Josie sneak onto Snowpiercer; Nima is worried Layton will be gassed and attempts to disarm the Greenhouse Car.

How many episodes are there this season?

The good news here is that we’re not super-close to the halfway point, at least based on where things stand now. There are actually ten episodes this season, which we personally consider to be somewhat of a relief, all things considered. Remember for a moment here that there are a ton of shows on cable / streaming that are even sticking with the ten-episode model these days. This does ensure that there is plenty of time here to have a defined beginning, middle, and end to this story, which is of course something that we are totally happy with at the end of the day.

As for what that ending looks like, that’s where the mystery lies at present…

