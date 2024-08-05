House of the Dragon season 2 finale: Who expected to die?

We will be the first to admit that entering the House of the Dragon season 2 finale, we absolutely expected an epic battle. After all, that was suggested through a lot of promotion the past few weeks!

However, what we got instead here was simply a story all about planning, and how that came about in a wide array of different forms. Alicent has indicated to Rhaenyra that there is an opportunity for her to take the throne. Meanwhile, Aemond and Criston are off to partake in another battle while Aegon and Larys flee King’s Landing altogether. Everything is somewhat up in the air now, but perhaps the biggest surprise of all pertains to Jace.

Why Jace? Well, let’s just say that that Harry Collett anticipated entering the finale that it would be his swan song based on the books! Speaking to Variety, here is some of what the actor had to say on the subject:

“I did think this would be it for me and Jace … And it’s always that awkward moment of going to the script reading going, ‘Oh, I don’t know if this is the time, and am I gonna have to do this in front of everyone?’ But it got to the point where we read the last episode in the script read, and it was just a surprise. I went up to Ryan [Condal], and I was like, ‘Dude, I thought this was it? I thought I was gonna die!’

“I said to Ryan, ‘I thought this was my time.’ And he said, ‘Mate, I would have called you!’ You get something called ‘the death call,’ so you don’t have to do it at the script read in front of everybody, which I think is very nice.”

Now moving forward, the big question is whether Jace will survive too much longer. Can some events from the source material change? Absolutely, but there are also fixed points that are really dramatic and difficult to move around. It is going to be a long next year-plus waiting to see what happens, as we don’t anticipate House of the Dragon returning until 2026.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

