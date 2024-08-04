Hotel Portofino season 3 episode 3: The Great Depression?

Next week on PBS you are going to have a chance to dive into Hotel Portofino season 3 episode 3 — so what stories are going to stand out above all others?

Well, we do suppose that the right place to start here is by noting that moving forward, we are actually going to see the show mirror real-life history in a way that you rarely see — especially on a global level. Is the region about to start feeling the impact of the Great Depression? You can argue so, given how the Wall Street Crash is set to be a key plot point here.

If you want to know a little bit more, go ahead and check out the full Hotel Portofino season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

As tensions rise between Lucian and Constance, she finds solace in her growing connection with Vito. Bella faces pressure from George to secure the hotel’s investment, while the looming Wall Street Crash casts a shadow over the family’s future.

Ultimately, the Wall Street Crash is what precipitated the Depression in a number of parts of the world. How bad will it be here? Well, remember that it hit different places in different forms — this effectively means that there is an element of unpredictability here. Also, we have a hard time thinking that anything on this show is going to start becoming overwhelmingly bleak, mostly because that has never been the sort of series this is! It’s tried to be at least reasonably lighthearted most of the time and while there is drama, there is also escapism, joy, and the sense of something exciting coming on the other side. We have a hard time thinking that this is going to necessarily change.

Obviously, the Crash is really just one piece of the overall puzzle in this episode anyway, is there is a LOT of interesting stuff coming across the board and with some key relationships. Be prepared for a few more twists on that front.

