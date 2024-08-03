FROM season 3 premiere: When will we learn more?

If you have not heard as of yet, FROM season 3 is finally going to be coming onto MGM+ on Sunday, September 22. The long wait will be over before too long, and the hope here is that we are finally going to get a few more answers to some long-simmering questions.

Do we already have some clues as to where things are going for the Harold Perrineau series? You better believe it! There was a trailer unveiled during San Diego Comic-Con that set up more horrific events and mysteries both within the town and outside of it. (Remember that one of the biggest mysteries of the entire season is what happened to Tabitha, and where she actually is at this point.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new FROM videos every week!

As exciting as all of that was, it is fair to remember at this point that this was a pretty comprehensive look at the entire season, and not necessarily just the first episode back. When are we going to learn more about it in particular?

Well, the unfortunate reality here is that we may still be a little ways away from that! There is no real incentive for the powers-that-be to rush anything along here, and it is our feeling that moving into the start of next month, some of these details could start to be revealed on some level. Remember that this is not a show that will probably set up what’s happened with Tabitha right away. They could be waiting for a little while on some of that, in addition to letting us understand what the next wave of horrors will be in the town.

The one major threat that does feel present already? Let’s just say that it’s the food shortage, mostly because it is hard to get a clear sense as to when anything is going to be getting easier given the lack of resources.

Related – What is really happening with Tabitha moving into FROM season 3? Let’s break it down further…

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 3 over at MGM+?

Have any big predictions? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







