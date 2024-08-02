FROM season 3 premiere: Will we learn Tabitha’s whereabouts?

There are certainly a lot of different questions to think about entering the FROM season 3 premiere over on MGM+, really to the point where it is hard to know where to start!

Yet, for the sake of this article, we’d like to spend a moment or two on Tabitha, mostly because her fate ended up being one of the biggest cliffhangers that we had at the end of season 2. She woke up in a hospital, seemingly back in the real world … but is she really there?

If you study closely the events of the trailer revealed last week, then you can see the Tabitha character still searching for something and asking questions. Also, does anyone else get the sense that something may still be amiss? She may have just leapt from one pocket universe to the next, and she could find herself looking for a way to link the worlds. Or, even if she is in the ream world, she may try to figure out a way to get back to FROM-ville once again.

What will make the Tabitha story interesting, no matter what, is the potential here to see a character actively try to reconnect with this world, one that everyone else would want to avoid. This community is full of horror and death and at the same time, this is where Tabitha’s family is! If she was back in the real world she could choose to try and move forward / live her life, but there’s no evidence that she will do that. She may be in the real world, a parallel universe, or an inner circle of hell, but it does not feel like her resolve will change.

For now, Tabitha has to be one of the most critical characters within the world of FROM, with the other being Victor. After all, he has been in the town longer than anyone; if only he could remember all of the various things that he forgot…

