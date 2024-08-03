Doctor Who season 15: EP on Romana, Mrs. Flood theories

We know that there are a few lingering questions ahead of Doctor Who season 15, but here is 100% a big one: Who is Mrs. Flood? What in the world does she want?

There have been a number of theories out there about her, including that she may be an old-school character like Romana based on her outfit choice at the end of season 14. Yet, you can also argue that multiple outfits she’s worn are references to other characters and really, the only thing that we can count on as a certainty is that she knows so much more than she is letting on to some people actively in the mix.

Speaking to SFX in a new interview, showrunner Russell T. Davies described the final season of season 14, and it certainly feels like there is a major mislead coming in regards to the Romana character:

She had us all roaring with laughter at that scene, she is so brilliant. I promise you next year, great answers to that, great solutions. Probably because she’s wearing white fur, people are going to think she’s [Time Lord companion] Romana, aren’t they? I will leave that echoing in the pages of SFX. I promise you answers to that. Again, that’s gonna be next year. I cannot tell you how much joy and fun we had with this story. Anita Dobson – I’m laughing out loud! – Anita Dobson’s got the best stuff ever coming up. Glorious.

Ultimately, it feels like one of those stories where in the end, it actually doesn’t matter that much who Mrs. Flood really is. Instead, the more interesting material here may come from what she actually does within the framework of the story! Given that we’ve seen her so much through the lens of The Doctor and Ruby, we don’t want that to change — but it makes some sense to get more answers next season, given that the future beyond that (especially on Disney+) feels like a little bit of a mystery.

Related – Learn a little more on Varada Sethu’s character moving into Doctor Who season 15

What do you most want to see when it comes to Mrs. Flood as we prepare for Doctor Who season 15?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — more updates are ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







