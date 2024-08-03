Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date: August ’24 update

With us now into August 2024, we are inevitably getting closer to seeing Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere on Starz. However, just how close are we talking about here?

Since we don’t want to beat around the bush with this show, let’s just speak to the reality of the situation: Filming for what is being labeled the final season is done. However, this hardly means the series will be back soon. Starz has a history of making you wait a long time for shows and already, it feels like their roster the rest of the year is stacked. Power Book II: Ghost is returning next month, The Serpent Queen is on now, and Outlander is returning in November. What’s happening when it comes to the Tommy Egan spin-off?

Well, we do think that a premiere date will likely be announced this year; however, it feels like winter is the best-case scenario for when we’re going to see it at this point. It could even still be spring when you consider all the different shows that are being lined up right now, including other hits like BMF, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and P-Valley. There’s a lot that needs to be figured out when it comes to slotting different hits into specific slots.

Because of the long wait, don’t be shocked if there is almost nothing that surfaces about season 3 through the rest of the year. For now, our general sentiment is that this particular batch of episodes will be tumultuous and epic for Tommy as he faces a ton of challenges, whether it be the situation with Mireya or trying to fix things with his shattered family. This is without even addressing whether or not Claudia Flynn is still alive…

