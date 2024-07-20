Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date hopes; filming wraps

While there is no confirmed Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date as of yet over on Starz, there is still something to discuss!

In a new post on Instagram today, star Joseph Sikora (who of course plays the iconic Tommy Egan) indicated that filming is done on the latest batch of episodes. Meanwhile, he also shared the following message:

That’s a wrap! Thanks to the greatest CAST & CREW and the city of Chicago. Can’t wait to show you what we’ve done in season 3…

For those who are not aware, this is the final season of this particular spin-off, but it does not necessarily mean that Tommy’s story is over. We know that there is still potential for other projects, and we also know that a younger version of the character could be in Power: Origins, which is currently in development.

With filming done…

When are you actually going to see more of the show? It is a fair question, given Starz’s habit for making you wait for a really long time to see new seasons of shows you love. Right now, the earliest we’d foresee Power Book IV: Force back is the end of the year, but January or February feels a bit more likely, all things considered. We are seeing them routinely have around a 16-month wait these days between the end of one season and the start of the next.

Before we go, let’s tip a cap to Sikora and all the cast / producers for finding a way to keep so much of the story under wraps here! There honestly hasn’t been much leaked about season 3 so far, but we trust Joseph and showrunner Gary Lennon in their ability to stick the landing.

