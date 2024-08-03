When Calls the Heart season 12 premiere date: August update

Now that we into the month of August, is there more great news to share when it comes to a When Calls the Heart season 12 at Hallmark Channel?

First and foremost, let’s start things off here with a reminder that if you are like us, you’re probably eager to see the show back on the air before too long — and why wouldn’t you? The season 11 finale ended on a huge cliffhanger, one that raised big questions regarding the past of the late Jack Thornton. It could be a challenge that Elizabeth and Nathan have to take on, but we’re honestly not too worried about any long-term ramifications there. After all, it feels like two are endgame — why is there some reason to be shaking in our boots over it?

Well, here is your reminder that When Calls the Heart season 12 has officially begun production, but that does not mean in the slightest that any premiere date news is going to be coming up soon. Instead, we’d advise you to be patient here, as there is a good chance that it could be several months before anything else is said in regards to when Erin Krakow and the cast are back. Odds are, we’re looking at a premiere window that is around the spring of next year. Meanwhile, an announcement could come in the winter, possibly during one of Hallmark’s other hits in The Way Home. There’s a chance a trailer could surface around that time, as well!

While the relationship between Elizabeth and Nathan is obviously going to be front and center in a lot of what is coming, rest assured there is plenty else happening around Hope Valley! Lucas has another exciting storyline, Lee faces big decisions, and we do think that slowly and surely, new changes will be coming in the community. After all, that has been highlighted through much of the series!

