Citadel season 2 premiere date: An August 2024 update

What is going on when it comes to Citadel season 2 over at Paramount+? At this point, this absolutely feels like a fair question.

Well, the first thing to note here is that it has been a long time already since the first season aired back in April 2023. There were a lot of mixed reactions to it at the time, especially when you consider the heavy price tag. However, at the same time it is fair to remember that a show like this is going to take a lot of time in order to properly put together and find its voice. The stakes here are so high, especially when you consider the fact that there are international installments coming and this is meant to be a big, global spy franchise.

So what is it that we can say about the series now? Well, you are probably not going to hear about a premiere date this month. Not only that, but you are probably not going to hear about one the rest of the year. With that being said, Deadline reports that filming is going to be starting up production later this year, which does mean that a premiere date in 2025 is in the running. The site also reports that Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have a great cast assembling around them here, one that also now includes Matt Berry of What We Do in the Shadows in a recurring capacity.

Our hope is that within the first half of next year, there is at least a more approximate sense as to when the second season could come back. This would at least be a great way to get the ball rolling on whatever sort of news we get a chance to see after the fact, no?

