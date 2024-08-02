Sunny season 1 episode 6: Who can Suzie really trust?

As we prepare to see Sunny season 1 episode 6 on Apple TV+ next week, there are some major questions to consider. Take, for example, where exactly it is that Suzie can turn at this point.

When you take a look around at where things stand for her at the moment, she is clearly not in a great place. Sunny has been taken; not only that, but a certain finger was left behind as a calling card. Clearly, Hime was involved — but was it Hime directly, or someone working under her stead? The big challenge that awaits Rashida Jones’ character now is one of blatant trust issues, as there are not a lot of people who she can say are firmly in her corner. Mixxy may be a secret spy at this point — she did take forever to get Suzie to the farm, and realistically, Suzie also hasn’t known her all that long. Meanwhile, the whereabouts of both Masa and Zen remain a mystery.

If there is anyone Suzie can trust at this point … is it Noriko? It is not crazy to consider this and yet, it also feels like there’s a long ways to go before the two can really feel like they can lean on each other. We want to at least believe that Noriko has a vested interest in keeping her family safe, even if she and her daughter-in-law are not on the same page. She clearly knows more than she is letting on, and she is not altogether willing to share all of it.

During episode 6, we hope that there is a way these two can forge some sort of connection — or, at the very least, realize a certain sense of urgency. Much of it may come down to whether or not Suzie can learn more about “Do Not Answer,” the mysterious entity that has been mentioned as of late and even called by Noriko. All attention should point in that direction at this point, no?

