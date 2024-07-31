Sunny season 1 episode 6 spoilers: The big meeting?

As many of you more than likely know, there are big things ahead on Sunny season 1 episode 6. What are we talking about in particular?

Well, first and foremost, we have to get some resolution on what was a pretty insane cliffhanger at the end of this past episode. Where in the world has Sunny gone? It does seem as though we’re in a spot where Hime has kidnapped the robot … but how? We know someone was watching Sunny, Suzie, and Mixxy as they wandered through the countryside. Did Mixxy tip someone off further? Is she a traitor? There are a lot of things to wonder but for now, not too much when it comes to clear answers. If you want more clarity on all of this right now, it’s pretty darn hard to blame you. Hopefully, the next episode (titled “Kyoto Manjū, So Delicious”) will lift the veil to a certain extent.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUNNY videos!

Below, you can check out the full Sunny season 1 episode 6 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

Suzie officially meets Himé and her friends. Noriko learns to master the game of shogi.

We do love the fact that this synopsis almost makes this meeting sound relatively sweet and innocuous when in reality, this could be a meeting that is both sinister and pretty darn intense at the same time. How else can you really describe it based on where things have just left off? Suzie may be on a mission to get Sunny back as soon as possible, but will she get any help?

As for Noriko, at this point the biggest question we are wondering about is simply who she is calling with “do not answer” on their phone. Is it Masa? Masa’s real father? We may be halfway through the season at this point, but we don’t have a ton in the way of answers at present.

What do you most want to see at this point moving into Sunny season 1 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead all season.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







