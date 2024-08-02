Too Hot to Handle season 7: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the big finale for season 6 today on Netflix, will there be a Too Hot to Handle season 7 down the road? We’re sure that the enthusiasm is going to be there for more of the reality series, not that this would be some overwhelming shock. We’ve seen this become an extremely stable franchise for the streaming service, really to the point where it feels feasible that we could see it come back for several more seasons at some point.

For now, nothing is 100% official (per Cosmopolitan) and yet, it also feels like somewhat close to a sure thing. This is a series that has proven itself over the years to be enormously popular, and so long as there are new wrinkles that can be added to Lana and some of her tests, why not continue to bring it back?

Now, here is the bad news: You could be waiting for a little while in order to see it. After all, there is not much of an indication at this point that Netflix would premiere another season until 2025. Yet, compared to some scripted shows, that isn’t too much of a wait at all.

Beyond just the overall success of Too Hot to Handle itself, one of the other reasons why Netflix will likely continue to bring it back is due, at least in part, to the crossover potential between it and some of their other reality shows. They are really working here to build a brand that is on par with what ABC and CBS have with some of their scripted franchises, and they are better suited for this right now than a lot of other streaming services. They do have a few more rivals in this space now, with Peacock being perhaps the biggest thanks to both Love Island USA, which has flourished as of late, as well as The Traitors.

Do you want to see a Too Hot to Handle season 7 renewal happen?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

