Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Kenney, Cedric share secrets

Late last night in the Big Brother 26 we had a chance to see who won Head of Household for the week. So what are they going to do with the power?

From almost the moment that Cedric came in as the new HoH, he immediately told MJ a.k.a. Makensy that he wanted to put Angela up, basically on principle. Kenney would then be another easy nomination, which suggested almost a repeat of this past time.

Just in case you did want some evidence that Kenney is serious about wanting to leave the game and this isn’t some drawn-out bit, he told Cedric last night the truth about his job. Cedric also spilled about his time in the Marines, which is a little risky to do when you have a lot more vested interest in the game. Odds are, Kenney won’t tell anyone, but it is something to consider entering the next few days.

So beyond Kenney and Angela, what is Cedric really going to do? Nominating MJ, as fun as it would be, is a risk given that you don’t know who America would throw on the block. He asked Joseph to be a pawn, but Joseph wasn’t into the idea. He doesn’t want to put up anyone in the Collective, and while Kimo may be willing to do it, do you really want to make him a pawn for the second time in three weeks? At this point, we honestly would just go ahead and put up Makensy to get the power out, mostly because of Kenney stays on the block, he’ll probably beg people to send him out at the end of the week. Then, Angela may somehow have yet another chance at the game.

In other news, there are no Have-Nots this week, meaning that everyone can breathe a bit easier on that front.

