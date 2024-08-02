Big Brother 26: Was Lisa Weintraub, Angela Murray evicted?

We entered tonight’s Big Brother 26 episode on CBS with one prevailing thought: No matter what happened, we’d lose a big personality.

Can you argue that Angela and Lisa are polarizing figures? 100%, but they also cause a lot of drama and in some ways, that’s good for the show. Compare them to people in the game like Kenney, who doesn’t even want to be there a lot of the time. Sure, we can throw Tucker in here as a possible evictee, but it seems as though he’s safe no matter what happens.

Well, Tucker’s safety was ultimately secured pretty early on courtesy of the AI Arena and by virtue of that, he was spared for another week! (Also, he started to use a British accent about midway through the competition discussion his love of puzzles.) This meant that we had a Lisa versus Angela showdown, which everyone probably expected coming into the night. The speeches had the potential to be fantastic, especially when you consider some of the disdain these two have for each other.

Interestingly enough, neither Angela nor Lisa threw the other one under the bus during their eviction speeches. Instead, Angela transformed into Howard Dean with her screaming speech, where Lisa went more in a “peace and love” direction.

The final vote

It was close to unanimous. The only person who voted to evict Angela was Kenney, and the players in the house actually kept it a surprise. Lisa looked legitimately shocked, whereas Angela was equally so. This means that everyone in the game is going to be on board this ride for a little while longer, and we’ll see whether or not they come to regret that.

Even after Lisa left the house, Angela still was inside delivering a speech about keeping her “dream alive.” What a mess of a week, and what a mess of a next few weeks we are going to have.

