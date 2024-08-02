The Acolyte season 2 renewal: An August 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about The Acolyte season 2 at Paramount+ between now and the end of the month? We recognize that this is a pretty polarizing series based on what we saw online over the past few months, but it also did find a pretty devoted fanbase.

Also, you can certainly argue a thousand times over that there are SO many great stories that have been set up already, from a possible Yoda return to getting to see an origin story that potential goes all the way to Palpatine. There are so many different stories and ideas to be excited about, and it certainly feels like the creative team could take things in a lot of different directions depending on what they want to do and how much time that they have to do it.

Now, the good news is that there’s at least a chance that we’re going to be hearing more about the second season between now and the end of the month. While nothing is guaranteed, this does feel like one of those TV-related decisions that the powers-that-be should at least have discussions about. Star Wars is one of the biggest properties that Disney has, so we tend to imagine that one of the primary things they are going to ask themselves is whether or not this show can expand its viewership moving forward. It has the luxury of not connecting directly to a number of other series, and you can argue that with that, there is a greater sense of creative freedom — or, at least more of it.

If the show does get canceled for whatever reason, let’s just hope that the news comes out before too long. Regardless of if you love the show or hate it, there’s something to be said for putting some fans out of their misery to a certain extent.

