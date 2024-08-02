Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3: Are there any format changes?

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 is going to be coming onto Paramount+ presumably at some point next year. So, what lies ahead?

Well, for starters, there are a couple of things that we seemingly know already! Take, for starters, the simple fact that the next season could feel a little more like the original version of the show that aired on CBS a rather long time ago. After all, once upon a time we saw a series that was strictly procedural; moving forward, you could see a mixture of both procedural and serialized elements.

Want to hear a little more about that now? Then go ahead and check out what showrunner Erica Messer had to say to TVLine:

…It’s a bit more hybrid. Remember, we didn’t solve Gold Star really until we caught Damien, so that was sort of an ongoing story for most of the season. This [next] season will feel a little different, where we’re solving standalone “Catch the Bad Guy” cases.

Messer also did indicate that the new season will not be entirely new cases, largely because Elias Voit is still around in some capacity. The Gold Star investigation seems to be done, but who knows what remnants from that could remain? This show does have the ability to tie some of its stories into what happened in the past — or, to bring back old faces! One of the best examples that we saw during season 2 was getting a chance to see Brian, who proved to be a thorn in the side of one Emily Prentiss for a certain stretch of time.

Filming for season 3 of Criminal Minds: Evolution is going to be kicking off at some point later this year; fingers crossed there will be more news to share around that time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

