Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3: Is Zach Gilford returning?

While there may be a lot of question marks out there regarding Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3, there is one thing we can already confirm. Based on the information that is out there, Zach Gilford will 100% be back as Elias Voit.

How is that going to work? That is the mystery right now, given that the character was stabbed in prison at the end of the season 2 finale. He could be behind bars still, in a medical facility, or even back on the run. It certainly feels possible that this entire stabbing was a plot for him to make a larger escape. Heck, you can even argue that Voit will just be around as a ghost to haunt Rossi!

While a lot of things are still unclear, showrunner Erica Messer did confirm to TV Insider that Voit will 100% be back for more. Here is more of what she had to say:

…We have so many fun options at the end of that finale and questions of, who are these people? Is it just a random attack on a guy in the laundry room? No. And what was Voit’s hand in any of that? So we’re still writing the next season, so I can’t really make any promises to what’s going to happen, but I can promise you that we will see Voit all season.

We will be the first to admit that we’ve had concerns aplenty as to how the show can continue to find ways to integrate this character. Yet, they were successful in doing so in season 2, and we’ll see what happens in season 3 … though it does feel clear that he’s never going to be BFFs with anyone at the BAU.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

