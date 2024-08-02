Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH, week 3?

Who won Head of Household during week 3 of Big Brother 26? We do think there are so many different scenarios that could play out here.

Ultimately, the most unhinged thing that could possibly happen at this point is Angela getting the power right after spending the past few days thinking she was about to go. If that happens, though, what would it mean? Well, Quinn still has a couple of weeks to play his Deep Fake HoH power, and he could choose to do it now to sabotage and cause a lot of chaos. We tend to think that he should use it at this point if there’s someone in power who could even remotely consider nominating him — even if the AI Arena would present another opportunity to save himself later on.

Now, of course the bad news is that we’re going to be waiting for a little while to see the results of this competition, and it will not be on the live feeds. Hopefully, we’ll learn late tonight what happened, and also what the plan is going to be moving forward.

As for who the biggest targets are going to be at this point, it’s pretty complicated, all things considered! You can argue that the #1 person to take out is Angela just because she is so much to deal with all the time. However, Kenney doesn’t want to be there a lot of the time, and then you have Makensy, who you may go after just so that you can flush her power out of the game. Leah could also be in danger just by extension of being so close to Makensy.

While there hasn’t been a lot of A+ gameplay this season, there has been a lot of mess. Let’s just hope that this translates to everyone else moving forward.

Related – Go ahead and get some other discussion on Big Brother, including what happened during the eviction tonight

Who did you want to see win Head of Household this week in Big Brother 26?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







