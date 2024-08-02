Big Brother 26: Where are Lisa Weintraub’s goodbye messages?

Tonight’s new Big Brother 26 episode marked the eviction of Lisa Weintraub from the game — a loss from a drama standpoint. In between her edible glitter and her manifestations, there were not a lot of other characters in the game quite like her.

The unfortunate truth for Lisa is that the eviction was near-unanimous, with Kenney being the only vote to actually save her from the game. Consider this another reminder that he has no real clue as to what’s going on in the game. Her biggest weakness, beyond just being a not-so-great social player, was also looking more competitive in the first Veto of the season. Sure, Angela did win the first Head of Household of the season, but sometimes, these things can be unpredictable.

The first thing that we’ll say for Lisa is that we feel bad. Why? Well, for starters, a lot of her interview time during the actual show was eaten up by Angela and some of her antics. Also, she was totally blindsided and you could see how hurt she was. It is one thing to be evicted; it is another thing to be evicted against one of the most obvious goats ever.

We will say this: Lisa kept it pretty classic in the CBS show, complimenting several players on their games and claiming that this was not going to be the only blindside.

As for the goodbye messages…

Odds are, you are going to be seeing most, if not all of them tomorrow on Instagram. There are going to probably be some fun ones — and personally, we tend to think that the one with Tucker is going to be completely unhinged. Remember, this is a guy who was basically dancing the moment that she was evicted.

