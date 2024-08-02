Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? An August 2 update

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be getting more Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, and the rest of the cast moving forward?

Given that the remainder of the season (and series) has already been filmed, we don’t blame anyone for wanting more of the show and soon. Unfortunately, that is not going to happen here. There is no new installment tonight and instead, you are going to be waiting still until mid-October to see everything play out. Eight more episodes remain in the series, and our hope is that moving forward, each one of them will give a main character some sort of a spotlight. Who wouldn’t want that? This show is very much a family in a lot of different ways, and there is something really special about everyone getting their own individual moments in the sun to shine.

We tend to think that right now, we are in what is probably the quietest period that we’re going to be in between now and the eventual return to CBS. What’s the biggest reason for that? It’s rather simple: Come September, we imagine that the promotion is going to be entering another gear for the series. While there could be a hesitancy to share too much in August since we’re still so far away, everything should hit another gear with this being the final batch of episodes. Why not try to make a big event here?

There is, of course, also one other reason for CBS to make a big production out of the remainder of Blue Bloods — the hope to do a spin-off later on! The better numbers you get for the final season here, the more likely it is we get something more in the universe later.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

