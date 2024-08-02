The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode count confirmed

There has certainly been chatter for a while that The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 will be longer than season 1. Is that 100% confirmed now?

Well, let’s just say that we’ve got some more news on that and then some — including what episode Lauren Cohan is directing, given that there was also confusion on that once upon a time. There is a lot to be excited about, especially since season 1 ended in such a way that suggested some big changes are afoot.

Speaking to Collider, Cohan confirmed that there are eight episodes this season, and also went into a few more specifics about all the work that she did:

I had a really great season. You always hope that it’s going to be challenging and high stakes. Every single episode has some giant pinnacle, both emotionally and physically, and in our set pieces and the intersections. We all get to collide with each other, honestly. It’s one of the most satisfying seasons of television I’ve ever been a part of. I got to the end of one episode and thought, “I don’t even need this to come out.” I had such a great time. I had such a great time individually with each of these gentlemen, doing episodes and having work together that was really satisfying and hard, new territory. So, that’s my big tease. And I directed them all, as well. I directed Episode 6 this year.

For a show like this, it really does feel like the 8-10 range is pretty perfect. There were definitely some seasons of the flagship show that were longer than they needed to be. However, the first season of Dead City was weakened somewhat by not having the chance to really allow some of its supporting characters time to shine. Everyone should be developed so much more moving forward!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

