The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 video: Lucille returns!

As a part of the larger panel today at San Diego Comic-Con, we had a first look at The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2. So, what did we learn? Well, for starters, that Negan could be looking more like his old self than ever before!

If you head over to this link, you can see a teaser that actually features Jeffrey Dean Morgan sporting a certain iconic outfit … and also carrying Lucille! This is the bat made famous, of course, through the original version of the show, and it also proves further how he is being forced to go through with what was commanded of him at the end of the first season. He’s having to tap into a part of his past and be the leader he once was, regardless of whether or not he actually wants that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY VIDEOS!

So is there someone who could actually help him? Let’s just say that this is where Maggie comes into play. Also in this teaser, the character insists that she wants to actually save Negan, even if there was a time where she wanted him dead more than anything in the world. Times have changed and while the two may never be friends, we also tend to think that they understand what exactly they each offer to the surrounding world. There is a sense of importance there that neither one of them want to ignore.

While it is great to have a teaser already for Dead City season 2, this does not change the reality that we will be waiting a while to see the series back. The plan is for it to return in 2025; meanwhile, season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is coming in September.

Related – Be sure to get more news regarding The Walking Dead: Dead City, including news on a larger episode count

What are you most excited for heading into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 over at AMC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, remember to come back — other updates on the franchise are on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







