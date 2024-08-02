Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, August 2, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? As so many of you more than likely know at this point, filming for the next batch of episodes is underway. We know that for a lot of people, obviously it would be great to have more of the series as soon as possible.

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and do here is get some of the bad news out of the way: The Max Thieriot drama may be in the works, but that does not mean that it’s back. It is, in fact, not currently poised to return until we get around to mid-October.

Why the long wait here? There are a number of possible explanations for it but we think the easiest one to say is that the network is trying to consolidate their schedule so that there are fewer in-season breaks. Also, they want a show like Fire Country to air at a time in which the majority of its viewers are around. This obvious means early fall is not an ideal time, but as temperatures start to cool, more and more people will be inside, eager to watch TV.

Now, we do at least think that the next few weeks are going to be great when it comes to news across the larger Three Rock world, mostly due to the potential for some other announcements on casting or footage hyping up what lies ahead.

Will the biggest cliffhanger be addressed in any previews?

For now, we’re willing to say that is unlikely — and we’re also willing to say that the biggest cliffhanger is whether or not Gabriela actually married Diego. At the moment, CBS seems to be reveling in the ambiguity there and no matter what happens, there are some fun story possibilities.

