Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3: Who will be the focus?

It is nice to know far in advance that a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 is coming to Paramount+, and there is no cause for concern there. However, of course there are still some questions, especially when it comes to the story arcs.

Who will be front and center within the next batch of episodes? We know that Paget Brewster has had some amazing stuff to do this season, and we’ve also certainly had great moments with Joe Mantegna and Zach Gilford. Even though there is a cliffhanger at the end of season 2, there is still a chance to explore some new territory … and rest assured that this is going to absolutely happen.

In a new, post-finale interview with The Wrap, executive producer Erica Messer lays out how she is approaching what lies ahead from here with the franchise:

“I had this own little thing in my head, which is not even necessarily logical, but in Season 16/Season 1, it was really Rossi, and he happens to be No. 1 on our call sheet. And then this season, Prentiss is the second on the call sheet … So it’s like, I just kept going down the call sheet, in a way, and that’s kind of continuing into the third season.”

What does this mean? Well, we tend to think that someone like JJ could have a huge story moving into the next season, especially since she was a little more low-key in season 2. You could also argue that circumstances could require it, given the fact that the show is going to have to address the MIA status of Will at some point.

Also, wouldn’t it be nice to see both Tara and Luke also get some larger arcs? The two occasionally had some stories told about them in season 2, but a lot of it was tied to potential love interests.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

