Yellowstone spin-off: What happened to Matthew McConaughey?

Earlier today, the news was first reported that a new Yellowstone spin-off is lining up to be shot in the relatively near future. Not only that, but there are some actors reportedly in the running in Kurt Russell, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Patrick J. Adams, there is certainly a chance that some familiar faces from the original franchise will also be back, with there being rumors about Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser for months.

We should note that no current cast members are mentioned in the TVLine report about The Madison, which is the tentative title for the show. Meanwhile, there is also no word at the moment about the status of Matthew McConaughey, who has been tied to the future of the franchise for well over a year.

So what is going on here? Well, it obviously made sense for the actor to be tied to this franchise, especially given that he and executive producer Taylor Sheridan are both proud Texans; plus, the franchise has been shooting more and more in the Lone Star State these days. It made even more sense when there was scuttlebutt around a series set at the 6666 Ranch, a real-life place that has been featured on the show.

Now, this is where it is worth noting that The Madison and 6666 may be two separate shows, but it’s also possible that the McConaughey talks are now dead. Nothing was ever super-official with him headlining a specific show; it is also possible that he is being saved for something else down the line. Nonetheless, it is absolutely odd that for well over a year these indications have been out there and yet, nothing has ever come from them. This has of course also been a confusing time for the franchise in general, given all the buzz around Kevin Costner’s exit and the delays brought on by the strikes of last year.

