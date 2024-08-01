Shrinking season 2 premiere date reveal ‘soon,’ says EP

Given that it has been well over a year since the Shrinking season 1 finale arrived on Apple TV+, it makes sense for there to be huge questions regarding a season 2.

With that, is there actually some good news on the horizon? It certainly feels that way for a couple of reasons. First and foremost, filming has been done for a while on the latest chapter of the Harrison Ford – Jason Segel show. Also, executive producer Bill Lawrence has made it clear that there will be an announcement before too long.

In a new post on Twitter, Lawrence confirmed that a reveal for season 2 will be coming “soon” — while that can be a relative term, we have every reason in the world to think that Shrinking will be back next year. After all, it was featured in a recent sizzle reel of Apple TV+ releases, and the only show in there to not have a premiere date this year is Severance, which is coming back in January. This series feels like it can be edited and turned around reasonably fast; the only reason we’d be waiting a long time at this point is, for whatever reason, it is decided that the show would fare better in early 2025.

As for the story of what lies ahead, all current indicators are that season 2 will kick off with us getting a chance to see what happens next for Jimmy after seemingly finding some balance and peace in his life … though it is sure to be short-lived. Remember that one of his patients pushed their abusive husband off a cliff. Also, the feelings between him and Gabi are clearly starting to become more obvious than either one of them is letting on to each other. This could be another thing the show could play, but we’ll have to probably wait to see how things develop.

All early indications suggested that Shrinking had a three-season plan at the aforementioned streaming service; we will have to wait and see if that comes to fruition or not.

What do you most want to see entering Shrinking season 2, and when do you think it will premiere?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do, come back — there are a lot of other updates that will be coming up during the season.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







