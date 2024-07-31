Bridgerton season 4: Author talks season 5 — and beyond!

As so many of you may be aware at this point, a Bridgerton season 4 is very much in the works — not only that, but filming will be starting soon! This means that there are going to be opportunities to learn more about Benedict’s story in particular, and also potentially Sophie Beckett. A lot of this story was set up back at the end of season 3, and we know that there has been a lot of enthusiasm around watching all of this play out.

Unfortunately, there is not too much more that we can share at present when it comes to Benedict’s story; yet, at the same time, we can look far ahead, an courtesy of the person who started it all with this franchise in Julia Quinn.

Speaking per People Magazine, the author indicated that there is a great deal to look forward to when it comes to the long-term future of the series. Why is she confident? Well, she’s already had a lot of discussions with the people involved:

“One of the things that was very exciting when they actually first bought the series was that it was really clear to me that they put a lot of thought into it already … We had to go through everything and very specifically say, ‘These characters are included, these characters are not.’ In that process, it was really clear to me that they had a long plan and were really thinking about all the books.”

We know that there have been some changes to the source material here and there, with perhaps the biggest shift coming with the Michael / Michaela swap at the end of season 3. However, we know that for many of them, there have been discussions in advance with Quinn to get everyone on the same page.

