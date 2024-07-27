Bridgerton season 4 premiere date, details, everything we know

Bridgerton season 4 is coming to Netflix at some point in the future. Do we wish that it was coming back immediately? Absolutely, but sometimes, these sort of matters are a little bit complicated.

After all, consider that the costume drama oddly takes an incredibly long time to make, and that filming has yet to even start on it yet! This season looks to be largely about Benedict, and that is the fullest extent of the information that has been released; yet, there is still a lot to ponder over within this piece the rest of the way…

The state of production – For those who have not heard as of yet, the plan here is for filming on the latest batch of episodes to start around the early fall and based on how long work has lasted in the past, we tend to think it is going to continue until at least the middle of the spring. The scenes that undoubtedly take the longest are the ones set in the ballroom, given that there are those elaborate dance routines that need to be choreographed and those do inevitably take a pretty substantial period of time.

Likely premiere dates – Everyone involved in the show seems to indicate that we’re going to see a two-year wait between seasons, so go ahead and mark this down for spring 2026. If it happens before then, consider us shocked.

the news to expect along the way – Now that we know that the fourth season is going to revolve around Benedict, the inevitable assumption to make is that we’re going to be seeing Sophie Beckett play a pretty important role in no matter what happens moving forward. Who will play her? We’re curious already, and we are probably going to be until she is cast.

Is this the final season? – Almost certainly, the answer to this is no. Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but it seems like there are stories already being considered for the show through at least season 6.

The biggest question mark moving forward

Well, let’s just go ahead and note that the Michaela story has to be explored in some shape or form, and it feels like a lot of season 4 is going to be about planting seeds for what is going to happen between her and Francesca. How much do you lean into that at this point? Given that we already know some of what is coming here, it is possible that Bridgerton will not have to lean too much on it right away — though it could be interesting to create some tension in advance.

