Is Zach Gilford leaving Criminal Minds: Evolution? Is Voit dead?

Is Zach Gilford leaving Criminal Minds: Evolution following the events of the season 2 finale, and is Elias Voit dead? After the closing minutes of this episode, we would not blame anyone out there who is looking to ask this question.

Of course, we do think the show wants to keep things reasonably ambiguous for the time being — why wouldn’t they? Paramount+ wants you to watch another season! For now, what we can say is that in the closing minutes of the finale, we saw Voit get shanked while behind bars — he had already negotiated his way to stay at a rather cushy prison, and with that, he may have thought he would be okay … or would he?

What makes this cliffhanger so enticing is just how many directions you can argue that the story is going in at present. You can argue that Voit may have ordered the “hit” himself so that he could be transferred to a medical facility as a part of a larger escape plan. Meanwhile, you could also say that he may know too much about his old criminal network and someone from his past is actively working to kill him off. There are about a thousand different ways that this story could twist and turn, and we’re excited to see what some of those are.

For now, just know that we’ve yet to hear anything confirming that Gilford is 100% gone — and even if he is, we’ve certainly seen characters haunt the BAU before from beyond the grave. Heck, Voit has done this at times to Rossi this season already! We’ve really felt like a lot of that stuff serves as a manifestation of some of the character’s worst fears.

Related – See some other fun behind-the-scenes content when it comes to Criminal Minds: Evolution right now!

What did you think about the events of the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







