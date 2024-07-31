Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: AJ Cook, cast talk directing

As you get prepared to see the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 finale in just under 24 hours, why not hear more from the cast?

One of the great things about the Paramount+ revival of this show in general is that there is such a spirit of generous collaboration behind the scenes. Everyone involved clearly loves working on these episodes, and also taking on different roles at the same time. This is why AJ Cook, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, Joe Mantegna, and Zach Gilford all directing installments this season! Many of them have done this on the show before, whereas for Gilford, this marked his debut in the role.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new, lengthy video where all of them go into what they love about directing and working with the cast. There’s also a chance to see them in a different sort of environment than we’re used to! It’s fun and, beyond just that, it serves as a great reminder of why this series is so warm and welcoming behind the scenes — when when a lot of the material is challenging and hard to work through.

So what is going to be coming up over the course of the finale? We know that there is some especially-dark stuff around every corner given that the Gold Star investigation is reaching its peak. Be prepared for a lot of super-intense moments when it comes to that! Also, will Elias Voit still be around entering the third season? That is, clearly, another thing that is going to need to be figured out here, since he is not a BAU member and by virtue of that, there have to be questions aplenty about his future long-term.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun..

