The Boys season 5 spoilers: Anyone can die, says EP

We do not think the following comes as much of a surprise, but it still is worth repeating — at some point before the end of The Boys season 5, people will die.

So, who will said people be? We suppose that’s an ongoing mystery, but the whole idea at the heart of this show now is a war for the future of this country, with Homelander and Vought leading the charge and looking to imprison anyone who they feel is not a proper part of their “movement.” Several members of The Boys have already been captured … but does that mean they are all goners? Hardly, as there are still some reasons to have at least a modicum of hope here.

Now if you are hoping to get some more scoop behind the scenes on what could be coming and how the writers are approaching the story, why not turn to Eric Kripke? Speaking per GamesRadar, the showrunner explained that season 5 gives them so much more flexibility:

That’s the fun of the final season. You can blow the doors off it. There’s no guarantee who’s going to survive because you don’t have to keep [the cast] for another season. So you can have really shocking, big things happen all the time. The writers, as we’re starting to cook it up, we’re really enjoying that.

Of course, we 100% still wonder if there will be a certain reluctance to kill certain characters in hopes of doing a spin-off with them later — but if that is happening now, we’ve yet to hear anything about it. It seems like for now, Kripke and the rest of the team working on the show are more preoccupied with the prequel Vought Rising and then also the status of Gen V, which is in production on season 2.

Related – See a new season 5 tease via Erin Moriarty

What do you think we are going to be seeing through The Boys season 5?

Who are you the most worried about dying? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







