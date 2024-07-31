Dexter: Original Sin video: Watch the opening title sequence!

While you may not be seeing the premiere of Dexter: Original Sin until December, Showtime has already released something rather iconic. After all, who doesn’t love the opening title sequences for this franchise? They are always unique, whether it be thanks to the music or the extreme close-ups that you end up getting that turn ordinary objects and themes into something disguisting.

Well, for the upcoming prequel, it is abundantly clear at this point that things are not changing…

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full opening, one that contains all of the signature craziness that you’ve come to expect from the series and the franchise as a while. While Patrick Gibson and Molly Brown (who are playing Dexter and Debra Morgan) are relative newcomers, there are a ton of super-familiar faces populating the show elsewhere. You have in here Christian Slater as Harry Morgan, and then also Patrick Dempsey and Sarah Michelle Gellar as characters who are brand-new to the franchise.

Odds are, you are going to get more in the way of real footage when we get around to October or November. There is no real reason to hurry anything when it comes to Dexter: Original Sin right now, especially since everyone is firmly still in the thick of filming. (If you are not aware for whatever reason, Michael C. Hall will be narrating the inner voice of Dexter on the prequel here — and will also return down the road for his own show in Dexter: Resurrection.)

While we had reservations about this prequel at first, the more that we hear about it, the more intrigued we are starting to be.

