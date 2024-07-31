Sunny season 1 episode 5: Is Mixxy friend or foe?

Coming out of Sunny season 1 episode 5 on Apple TV+ this week, we wouldn’t fault anyone who has questions about Mixxy. Is this a character to be trusted? Or, is she actually working with the Yakuza and Hime in some capacity?

Based on the adventures we saw with her and Suzie in the countryside on this past episode, it does feel fair to wonder about this! For starters, Mixxy managed to get them extremely lost on the way to her family farm, leading Sunny to start to ask a number of pointed questions as to her true intentions. Was this all some sort of misdirect so that the Yakuza could figure out the next part of their plan? Given that the Homebot was seemingly taken at the end of the episode, you could easily call this a stalling tactic if you want.

After all, it is also worth noting that Mixxy knew at least a few things about the Dark Manual before Suzie ever did, so it is possible that the character is now doing whatever she can in order to get more information about it — or to just sell that info to the highest bidder. It is possible that Mixxy is not working fully for Hime, and is rather just out for herself and is using Suzie along the way for information.

Do we want this to be the case?

Hardly. After all, it would be nice in the event that Suzie actually had some sort of friend within this world who she could trust, especially since Noriko seems to be holding back a lot of information for herself. Hence, everything that we are seeing when it comes to “Do Not Answer,” the mysterious person she called. We saw a silhouette of who appeared to be a man at the end of the episode, someone who shared a home with another robot. Is this Masa, or Masa’s father? Is it someone with the Yakuza? At this point, there are SO many questions.

