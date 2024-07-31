Grey’s Anatomy season 21 filming underway; what’s ahead?

For everyone out there eager to see the Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premiere as early as this coming fall, let’s just say that we have good news!

In a new post on Instagram, you can see a rather-great reminder from cast member Camilla Luddington that work is currently underway on the next batch of episodes. This is a process that is going to take over the next several months, and we do tend to think that there is a lot of great stuff that will be coming. For Luddington’s character of Jo, we’re sure that a certain amount of it will be tied to her relationship with Link. Beyond just that, there’s a reasonably good chance that we will see some advancements within her career.

In the early part of season 21, there could be at least one difficult/emotional moment for Jo, as she does have to prepare in order to say goodbye to Levi — Jake Borelli is currently slated to leave during the early part of the season. Elsewhere, you are going to have a chance to see Ellen Pompeo appear within a handful of episodes and Jason George is going to be back full-time as Ben Warren. In general, we know that there is a ton of great stuff to look forward to this season, so let’s just hope that it will live up to some of the anticipation.

As for whether or not season 21 is going to be the final one, that remains to be seen. However, our general sentiment at present is that the show is going to last more or less however long the cast and crew would like for it to happen … and as long as the series still makes money. Of course, that’s something that we absolutely cannot forget at this particular point.

Related – Go ahead and get the full Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premiere date now — are you ready?

What do you most want to see moving into the Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premiere on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are some other updates very-much on the way!

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







