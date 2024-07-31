Only Murders in the Building season 4: See a new Charles poster!

Can you believe that the Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere is a mere matter of weeks away? Sooner rather than later, there is going to be all sorts of great stuff ahead with this show. Think in terms of a new trailer, some new tidbits, and also theories when it comes to a central question: Who killed Sazz Pataki?

Obviously, that question could be the real thing that courses through a lot of this season, and we are hoping that we get a ton of great suspects and/or clues over time.

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram, you can at least see a fun new poster for season 4 that puts Steve Martin front and center as Charles. Here, you can see him looking at a script in a fancy yellow tux while a boom mic hangs overhead.

What’s going on in here? Well, it is really just a reference to one of the central stories for the season in the efforts to try and make a feature film based on the podcast at the heart of the show. It will feature Charles, Oliver, and Mabel spending some time out on the West Coast and who knows? There is a chance that while out there, the trio may be able to also figure out some answers as to the central mystery pertaining to Sazz. Given that this is a show that loves to surprise left and right, we have a hard time thinking that this is going to be any different as we move forward.

Now, remember that the premiere is coming on August 27, and we tend to think there will be more trailers coming along the way…

