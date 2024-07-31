The Boys season 5: How The Deep could die, per Chace Crawford

One of the things that are fully prepared for entering The Boys season 5 is the potential for a lot of characters to be killed off. After all, this is where you throw all of your cards on the table! Sure, there will likely be some survivors of the hyper-intense and super-dramatic final chapter, but a lot of people could fall as well. We know that there are a ton of people who wants to see Homelander get killed, and you can easily argue the same about the likes of Firecracker and The Deep. Butcher may end up offing himself, the way things are going, if he decides to try and infect every Supe out there with the virus.

Of course, this is the sort of show that has a certain morbid curiosity with it. Because of that, you can really get into discussions of hypothetical deaths here in a way that you really cannot in most other venues!

With all of this in mind, why not discuss Chace Crawford for a moment? In a new interview with TV Guide from San Diego Comic-Con, he jokes that a brutally ironic way for his character to go would be by drowning. Technically, you could sit here and argue that this is impossible.

However, here is where we will go ahead and deposit a pretty random idea: What if The Deep loses his powers temporarily thanks to Soldier Boy, and then something like this happens? You can argue that there is no reason for Jensen Ackles’ character to do this, but who is to say that it is purposeful? Also, whatever alliance Soldier Boy may have with Homelander / Vought early on in season 5 could be one of convenience. Remember that they have a common enemy for now in Butcher, but who knows if things will stay in that spot?

