Evil season 4 episode 11 promo: See Leland in court

In just a matter of days you are going to finally have a chance to see Evil season 4 episode 11 arrive — so what stories will stand out?

Well, the first and super-obvious thing to point out here is that we are in the home stretch of the series! By virtue of that, we’re going to see three more episodes that will be jam-packed with a ton of content from start to finish. Leland has been arrested, Sheryl is dead, and there is so much that Kristen still needs to contend with.

So, what are we the most concerned with at the moment? A lot of it just stems from the rather-simple idea that Leland could find a way to get out of prison. It is hard to imagine a scenario in which that happens and yet, he’s going to throw everything against the wall. You can see him in the promo here wearing an orange jumpsuit, and this promo also hands you a demonic form of Sheryl — or, at least who we think is Sheryl?

Now, there are still a couple of questions that the promo does not tackle at all, with a big one being what is going to happen when it comes to Timothy. It is abundantly clear that Kristen’s biological son faces a rather precarious future if she does not bring him in and yet, this is also what Leland wants. He seems convinced that she is going to raise him to be the antichrist and yet, from this vantage point that feels impossible. If Kristen is a good person, then why would she do anything at all to make it where there is a larger problem here?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

