Evil season 4 episode 11: What will Kristen choose?

With Evil season 4 episode 11 arriving in just a matter of days, it does feel like Kristen is facing a key choice regarding Timothy. Is she going to bring in the baby, or let him go into the system?

There is most likely a lot running through her mind as she faces this choice. Take, for starters, the simple fact that Leland probably wants her to bring in the baby, thinking that she will help raise the Antichrist. However, Kristen doesn’t share in that belief and neither do we. Personally, we do think that in the right environment, anyone can defy the preconceived notion of destiny. Kristen is the heroine of this story, and we don’t foresee her wanting to channel any negative impulses at all into this baby. It just does not suit her character!

So what will Kristen do? Well, it does still suit her character, as well, that she brings the baby in, regardless of whatever Leland’s desires may be. Speaking to TV Insider, Katja Herbers explains that “the cards point in a certain direction” regarding her decision. Because this past episode was originally meant to be the season 4 finale, there was a time where we were going to be forced to sit with this decision for a long time. That’s not going to be the case now.

Herbers also explained in the piece why she played the reaction to Leland’s arrest the way that she did:

“At the end of Season 3, when she found out that she was having a child with Leland, she had two choices: either just go completely insane and sort of, in that way, be defeated by this, or try to laugh it off and just think people are just insane. And I think this season, you’ve seen her be as light and as normal as possible whenever she could. … She just thinks she needs to be grounded and normal and tries to do that even though everything around her is insane. And her being asked to take custody of this baby is just the next thing of insanity in her life. I chose to play it like it was almost funny.”

Remember, Evil season 4 episode 11 will be coming to Paramount+ this Thursday.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

