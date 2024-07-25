Evil season 4 episode 10: Christine Lahti on Sheryl’s death

We’ve had a few hours to process the events of Evil season 4 episode 10 — and absolutely, it is still difficult.

Is Sheryl one of the most complicated characters on all of TV? At this point, it is pretty easy to argue that! This is a woman who did a lot of terrible things, and it is hard to imagine her ever being redeemed in the eyes of her daughter Kristen. Yet, she was also front and center for some of the best stuff on the show this season as she tried to stop Leland once and for all. It finally felt like she had figured out a way to do it, only for a demon to come in and completely dismantle all of her efforts.

Just like you would imagine, shooting that farewell scene in the hospital was tough, and Christine Lahti confirmed that in a new interview with TV Insider:

Heartbreaking. Really heartbreaking. We had to shoot that many months later [due to the strike], but I had been thinking about it for many months as well. So I was not only saying goodbye to my granddaughters and my daughter, but I was saying goodbye to being in this show and being part of this family because we didn’t know that the show was going to be canceled at that point. I thought they would go on for Season 5 and Season 6, whatever, but without me, of course. So I was saying goodbye to just being part of this incredible ride and this journey of Sheryl, saying goodbye to Sheryl as an actress. What a journey. What a fun, challenging, exhilarating, crazy, f—ed up character. And I just have loved it. I love the challenge of it. I’ve loved the challenge of how to make somebody so flawed and insecure and dark somehow also understandable and empathetic and battling a world of misogyny wherever she goes and doing the best she can, even though she does some bad s–t.

Will Sheryl return from beyond the grave?

Given the series’ propensity for showcasing all sorts of supernatural beings and things, you can argue that this is 100% possible. However, it is apparently not happening here. Lahti also indicated in the interview that she does not appear within the final four episodes of the season — and perhaps the series. That is a hard pill to swallow and yet, at the same time you can really sense the importance of it. Death needs to matter, even on a show like this that raises all sorts of questions about the afterlife. If Sheryl was to appear right away in episode 11, it would make the events of episode 10 feel a little more meaningless.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

