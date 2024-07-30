Mayor of Kingstown season 3: Jeremy Renner on Mike, Iris

If you are hoping that there will someday be a romance between Mike and Iris on Mayor of Kingstown season 3, we have bad news. After all, all indications at the moment tend to suggest that this will not be happening anytime soon.

What is the reason for this? Well, the simple answer here is that it’s not something that Jeremy Renner is altogether eager to play. Just in case you needed a reminder that not all relationships need to be romantic, we are getting it here.

Speaking per Us Weekly, Renner made it clear that there discussions about making this relationship into something more, but there is a pretty specific reason why that’s not happening at present:

“They asked about writing [a romance], and I just thought it goes against the purity [of] Mike and that relationship … You can still have love for people, you can still take care of them and look after them. Doesn’t mean you have to hook up.”

Ultimately, we would not be opposed to Mike having more of a romantic relationship at some point down the road, but there are also some other ways that you can make it happen. It does not have to include Iris, and you could always cast another prospective love interest in the event that a season 4 happens.

Speaking of which…

Are we going to be getting news on a Mayor of Kingstown season 4 at some point in the future? Of course, we absolutely know that we would love a little more insight on this but at the same time, this show finds a way to keep us waiting! It is our hope that this changes at some point before the finale; or, at the very least, there are indications that a renewal is coming to ease any sort of trepidation.

Related – Learn more about what is ahead on the Mayor of Kingstown finale

What do you most want to see when it comes to the relationship between Mike and Iris on Mayor of Kingstown season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







