Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Anglea mocks Lisa, more (day 15)

We have had a chance to make it to day 15 of Big Brother 26 — a time where in theory, you could argue that there would be serious campaigning going on.

However, nothing in regards to this show is anywhere near that simple. To date, the AI Arena competition is turning out to be somewhat of a flop; it may have been fun to watch on the live show, but it’s also making people more hesitant to strategize or campaign, not knowing what is going to happen next. It also does not help that we are dealing with some of the least strategic people we have had in a while.

So where do things stand at present? Well, it appears as though we’re going to be seeing Lisa go, especially since there have been few conversations otherwise. However, Angela routinely does herself no favors when it comes to painting a target on herself. Take, for example, trying to expose Quinn’s Deep Fake HoH without necessarily saying his name all the time, though nobody truly believes what she is telling. Or, take her blatant mockery of Lisa that she did in the house this afternoon, imitating the way in which she walks. It is pure chaos all the time, and probably the sort of thing that makes some fans hate her and others love her more. She is, 100%, unique casting.

Somehow, Tucker remains unscathed despite being on the block this week as a pawn, and it absolutely feels like he is somehow going to make his way through this in one piece. Pretty remarkable, no?

As for what else is happening…

Well, there is potential conversation about a big alliance with Tucker, Rubina, Chelsea, Kimo, Quinn (who is in everything), and T’kor. If this group actually sticks together, they have a real chance of mowing through a lot of the game this season. They have the right mixture of strengths, and also a certain amount of self-control. People on the outside of it so far this season have been a bit more combustible.

