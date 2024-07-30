Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Will Angela expose Quinn?

It is clear that at some point in Big Brother 26, there is a good chance things will get super-messy for Angela and Quinn. After all, at this point it is really clear that he made a mistake telling her about his Deep Fake HoH so early. He did it as a move to ensure that he could have trust at the start of the game, but she is one of the most combustible people in the house and she also has little to lose at this point.

For starters, Angela is paranoid — insanely paranoid, in fact. This is someone who has thought for a lot of today that she is going to be going home, even if that is not the case. She also told us that she believes Chelsie and Tucker are running the game, and that Cam and Leah are some sort of full-blown showmance. Neither one of these is entirely true.

Well, tonight Angela tried to propose an alliance with Kenney, who really seems to be hesitant to agree with anything. The man has one of the weirdest strategies in the recent history of the game, mostly in that there is no strategy. He hangs out, doesn’t try to form major alliances, and just seems to be fine to wait until he has power to strike deals … even if he doesn’t end up having any.

Yet, Angela tonight specifically mentioned that she’d like to use Kenney to figure out what to do with Quinn’s power — which means she is actively thinking about exposing it somehow. The problem here is that she’s not the most trustworthy person and even if she cries wolf, will anyone actually believe here? It’s a hard sell at this point.

As for other news…

Lisa is likely going home this week, but there is not a lot of gametalk. Instead, we had an infuriating saga tonight where Leah contemplated her feelings for Tucker, got effectively shut down, claimed she wasn’t into Cam, had a flirty conversation with Cam, and the two also “decided” that having a showmance was too risky. She then re-told a lot of it to Chelsie, omitting certain details, and claims that she has multiple men following her all day.

For starters, this isn’t Love Island. Also, is all of this just an attempt to get a lot of airtime? If she put the attention into the game that she is this, she could probably get somewhere…

