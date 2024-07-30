Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: New Sauron form

If there is one thing that we know already about Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2, it is the potential for big swings. There is a LOT of crazy stuff that will be coming within these episodes, and our advice right now is simple: Be prepared. That is especially the case when it comes to Sauron.

If you are a longtime fan of the work of J.R.R. Tolkien, then you know that this is a character well known for altering his appearance. We knew that this was going to be a part of the second season, but we didn’t know to what extent! Suffice it to say, that has changed now.

In a new interview with IGN, co-showrunner J.D. Payne noted that there is going to be a particularly surprising form that Sauron takes on at one point this season:

“We’re going to see a Sauron actually – and this may be a spoiler here – but that is not played by Charlie Vickers, interestingly enough … And we will also see Sauron that is not even in human form, and that is in creature form.”

One of the things that does make this character so unique is how, in so many ways, he excels at finding a way to be totally disarming. He is someone who manages almost constantly to change his appearance and ultimately mean different things to different people. That can be really hard to wrap your head around, especially since manipulation is 100% one of his best skills.

What we are getting at in the end here is pretty simple: This is going to be a fascinating season for not just Sauron, but how other characters react to him, as well.

Related – Learn more entering Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2, including the role of the Stranger

What do you most want to see moving to into The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







