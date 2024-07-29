SEAL Team season 7 spoilers: More on Davis’ new mission

As many of you may be aware at this point, SEAL Team season 7 is officially going to premiere on August 11. With that, we’re finally going to get a chance to see what happens with Bravo Team! The fate of the unit has been basically up in the air ever since we got to the end of season 6, but a lot of the promotional content we’ve seen so far has shown that characters will be out in the field. Not only that, but Lisa Davis will be out in the field! That actually is not something we’ve seen as much of as of late.

So what brings the character into this particular position? Let’s just say that there is a bit of a story that goes along with that here…

In a new interview with TV Insider, Toni Trucks herself does a great job of setting the table for what is happening with her character, in particular a mission that is going to push her out of her comfort zone in a surprising way:

It’s rare in these past few seasons, seeing Davis end up on a mission with the guys. I’ve really found myself in spaces that are much more strategical and intelligence-based. So the circumstances that lead me to be on a mission with them, I can, I guess, tease a bit and say, as much as I think Davis thrives in the situations when she can work shoulder to shoulder with the team, this particular situation is not her choice. And one last ride with Bravo, I think you might have to wait and see.

Of course, we are entering into this final season hoping very much that all of Bravo makes it out of here in one piece — but couldn’t anything still happen? That is something that we have to go ahead and prepare for, given that this show has killed off people before.

