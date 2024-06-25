SEAL Team season 7 premiere date, trailer, and new details!

The end is just about here for SEAL Team over at Paramount+, and the writers clearly are making sure it goes out with a bang!

Just one day after we indicated that there would be a premiere date revealed this summer, the streaming service has officially revealed it! Come Sunday, August 11, you are going to see the beginning of the end for Bravo Team — at least within the lens of the show. The first two episodes are going to be streaming on premiere date, and you will get new installments weekly following that. Many of your favorites from the first six seasons are back, and they will be joined by Beau Knapp as newcomer Drew Franklin.

Below, the synopsis sets the stage for everything that is coming up next:

In the final season, Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) struggles to balance his warrior’s existence with the responsibilities of single fatherhood. Ray Perry (Brown Jr.), his trusted second in command, questions whether he will be able to leave the battlefield behind as his retirement nears. Dedicated door-kicker Sonny Quinn (Buckley) battles against changing tides as Jason and Ray’s shifting focus means that other teammates must shoulder more responsibility. Both Omar Hamza (Barsoumian) and Drew Franklin (Knapp) find diving into work an effective way to distance themselves from their past traumas. Vital to mission success is Lieutenant Lisa Davis (Trucks), a no-nonsense officer who ushers the team into a new era of warfare against powerful rivals for supremacy on the world stage. Ripped away from their loved ones at a moment’s notice to be deployed across the globe, Bravo team remains dedicated to their duties. Even in the face of overwhelming odds, they know this is the price to keep the families they left behind safe.

Meanwhile, the trailer here gives you a better sense at some of the familiar faces who are going to be coming back — rest assured, you will see Mandy back before the end of the road! We knew that Bravo was in danger at the end of season 6, but it appears based on this that they’re surviving — at least for the time being. We will see what happens from here.

