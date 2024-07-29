House of the Dragon season 2 finale: Emma D’Arcy’s tease

In just one week the House of the Dragon season 2 finale is going to be here — are you ready for an absolutely insane hour of TV? There is so much ground to be covered, and so many potential surprises and epic twists.

Perhaps the most exciting thing, at least to us, is the prospect of seeing a lot of characters around each other in a way that we have not seen in a good while. This could be in part due to an epic battle, one that was set up with all of the dragons being recently claimed as a part of Rhaenyra’s plan.

While Emma D’Arcy could not give too many specifics on the finale, they did indicate to The Wrap that there is a chance for some real surprises as the story pushes onward:

I should say I haven’t seen it yet, but I’ll be watching it with everyone. Lots of old faces, lots of old relationships — they’re going to run into one another.

D’Arcy declined to comment on whether or not Rhaenyra and Daemon could reunite, but doesn’t it feel like it really should happen sooner rather than later? Him being off in Harrenhal has been one of the most frustrating parts of the story, mostly because he has not been with hardly any character viewers would find meaningful or significant. The most important thing that he needs to figure out here is how to be more deferential to others, especially when it comes to his Queen.

Why did we only get eight episodes this season? We wish that there was a lot of clarity here, but in the end, we have to prepare for another long break.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

