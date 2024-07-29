Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Week 2 Veto Ceremony results

This afternoon the week 2 Veto Ceremony happened on Big Brother 26 — so what exactly did we end up seeing throughout?

Entering the Ceremony today, we did have a pretty good sense of what would be coming. After all, Kenney won the Veto over the weekend, and Tucker had previously volunteered to on the block. There was some discussion earlier today about whether or not Chelsie could flip things and try to put up Makensy instead, mostly as a way to flush out her America’s Veto power. However, there continued to be a lot of conspiracy theories within the game that Lisa had a power instead, and this was a way to get her to use it instead.

Well, none of this happened. Makensy was not nominated, Tucker was put up, and Lisa does not have a power to play. Chelsie has been adamant so far that she does not want Tucker to leave this week, so anyone targeting him would have to know that he would not be happy with the choice. As for whether or not that’s enough to ultimately get things to change, that remains to be seen.

Now, we do think that it will go back and forth between Angela and Lisa for a while, depending of course on what happens when it comes to the AI Arena. They both have ruffled some feathers and that may be a primary factor in determining what actually happens this week. Lisa was nominated to be the primary target, but there is a lot of time for things to change and Angela could blow up left and right.

Early aftermath

Despite Chelsie not doing anything crazy at the Veto Ceremony, she and T’kor have spent a ton of time already discussing Leah, who they think is trying to play Cam while inventing her own love triangle with him on one side and Tucker on the other, despite Tucker having almost no interest in her at all. Then, you also have Quinn floating around somewhere in there as well.

