House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7: Is Hugh Saera’s son?

If you are wondering a little bit about Hugh following House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7, we more than understand. Is it easy to forget about how much we’ve seen of him so far? Absolutely, and for a pretty simple reason, all things considered. There are so many characters this season.

Also, Hugh’s most notable appearance actually came pretty early on in the season, when he indicated that the smiths needed a payment from King Aegon. Like Ulf, he has been somewhat under the radar; yet, he does indicate that visiting Rhaenyra is something that he must do. She is looking for people with Targaryen lineage in order to potentially become a dragon-rider, someone essential to winning the Dance of Dragons.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Based on what the show has presented, it appears as though Hugh here is the son of Saera Targaryen. There is not a lot of other people that fit the potential description presented within the show, so this is what we have to go with for the time being. We honestly hope that there is more time to explore his lineage, as unlikely as that may be given time restraints. Saera was the daughter of Jaehaerys I, so Hugh’s blood runs deep — and that is likely one of the reasons why he was able to claim the dragon Vermithor close to the end of the episode. This is one of the most feared dragons in the entire Seven Kingdoms and for now, it certainly appears as though he has a fantastic role to play.

As many book readers know, Hugh absolutely does have an enormous role to play in the story to come, one that will contain a lot of surprises.

Related – Check out some more insight moving into the next House of the Dragon episode right now

What did you think about the appearance of Hugh during House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! There is a lot of other insight coming that we do not want you to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







