All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 5: ‘Before I Let Go’

Next week, The CW is going to bring you All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 5 — are you ready for what that means?

The tricky thing to recognize is that we’re already close to a third of the way through the final season, and that means from here on out, everything will only continue to build. The story will get more emotional and beyond just that, Simone is going to face decisions that are more critical than ever before. She has a lot to think about when it comes to her future, and there are other characters who may have to face a few emotional reckonings.

Below, you can check out the full All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 5 with more insight on what is ahead:

LEGACY – Simone (Geffri Maya) struggles with a crisis as Thea (Camille Hyde) returns to Bringston. Keisha (Netta Walker) goes to JR (Sylvester Powell) for advice and Cam (Mitchell Edwards) questions why she didn’t go to him. Lando learns more about the history of KEK. Rhoyle Ivy King also stars (#305). The episode was written by Cam’ron Moore and directed by Charissa Sanjarensuithikul. Original airdate 8/5/2024.

The word that matters the most here

At the end of the day, it may just be that “legacy,” and for so many reasons at the end of the day. These are all characters who need to be thinking about that already, as crazy as it may seen. It’s especially true for those pursuing a career in athletics, given that a lot of these efforts have a fairly short shelf life.

While there are going to be numerous other setbacks, we of course think that Homecoming is, in the end, a series that will have a number of hopeful moments as well. There is no reason to think we are building towards anything other than an inspirational conclusion, though it could take some time for us to truly get there.

